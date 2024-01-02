Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Drops By 12.4%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,447,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 1,653,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.
Spartan Delta Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.39.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
