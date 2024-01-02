Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Drops By 12.4%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,447,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 1,653,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

