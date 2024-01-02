Short Interest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Increases By 28.7%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Starbox Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbox Group by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbox Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbox Group during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbox Group by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Starbox Group by 15,907.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

Starbox Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:STBX traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,348. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.