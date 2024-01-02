Short Interest in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Increases By 23.1%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

StoneX Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,262.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,921. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

