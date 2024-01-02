Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Rises By 23.0%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SMFG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 1,168,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

