Short Interest in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Drops By 19.4%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ DAPP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 834,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,757. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $79.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

