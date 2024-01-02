Sietel Ltd (SSLPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Sietel Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sietel
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- How to Invest in Esports
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- One fast-food stock is expected to outperform all others in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Sietel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sietel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.