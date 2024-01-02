SingularityNET Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $321.55 million and $28.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00019769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.98 or 0.99952319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010322 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00197649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003493 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.3521397 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33906633 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $22,969,356.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.