Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 346,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 253,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$78.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.