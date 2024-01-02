Sourceless Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $208.83 million and approximately $6,798.38 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00019916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,274.42 or 1.00017564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011347 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010185 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00202997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00991582 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.