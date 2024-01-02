Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 3,234,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.