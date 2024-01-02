Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 78,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE SGU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 38,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $418.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.49. Star Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 1,582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

