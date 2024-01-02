Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.15), with a volume of 2142603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.40 ($1.15).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £357.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,291.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.06.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.