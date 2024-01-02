Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 375,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Tennant Stock Down 1.3 %

TNC stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 97,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,460. Tennant has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tennant

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tennant by 69.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.