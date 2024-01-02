Tezos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.43 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $28.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001864 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001301 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000850 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 986,689,868 coins and its circulating supply is 965,717,626 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

