The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AZEK Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.