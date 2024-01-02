The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 21,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,066,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884,010. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

