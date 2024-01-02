The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FNLC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. 4,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,513. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.56.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

