Theta Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $318.48 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $318.48 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00091007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00024716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,401,666,635 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

