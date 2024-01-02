U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 46,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $95.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

