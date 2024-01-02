Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Trading Up 5.8%

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35). 65 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Ultimate Sports Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 million and a P/E ratio of -68.75.

About Ultimate Sports Group

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.