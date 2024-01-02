USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $102.52 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $102.52 million and $385,609.30 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

