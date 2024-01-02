Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 2.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS BFEB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 6,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

