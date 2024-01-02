Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 6,488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. 4,550,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,895. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

