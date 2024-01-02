Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 1.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 5.94% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

KOCT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

