Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

