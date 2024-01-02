Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Increased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $14.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.88. 443,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,708. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $487.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

