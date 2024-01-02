VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.75 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002892 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $97.75 million and approximately $585.65 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 256% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,137,210 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,130,915.43659551. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.213433 USD and is down -14.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,573.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.