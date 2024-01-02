VerusCoin (VRSC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $104.28 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003065 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $104.28 million and $582.09 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,139,299 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,130,915.43659551. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.213433 USD and is down -14.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,573.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

