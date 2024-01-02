Victor Huang Purchases 10,000 Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) CEO Victor Huang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Airship AI Price Performance
Shares of AISP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 1,069,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,491. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $13.36.
About Airship AI
