Victor Huang Purchases 10,000 Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) CEO Victor Huang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airship AI Price Performance

Shares of AISP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 1,069,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,491. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc develops AI driven video and sensor management software. It serves to government, law enforcement, and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

