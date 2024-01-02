W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.96. The stock had a trading volume of 740,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.90. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

