W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

