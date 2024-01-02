Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,810. The stock has a market cap of $427.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.