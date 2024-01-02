WeBuy (WE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $208.49 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, WeBuy has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $208.49 million and $393,274.72 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,031,240 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

