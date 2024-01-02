XYO Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, XYO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $88.47 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00019774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,087.20 or 0.99961286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011400 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010202 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00197831 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00659159 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,485,407.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.