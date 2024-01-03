1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 352,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 413,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,844. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.76 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

