7,111 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. 5,577,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,181. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

