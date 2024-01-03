a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 78,400 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 7,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,158. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.75.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $140.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

