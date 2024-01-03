A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 537,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,865. The stock has a market cap of $951.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $199,915.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after buying an additional 185,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in A10 Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,811,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,223,000 after buying an additional 415,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

