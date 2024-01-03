Acas LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $177.10. The company had a trading volume of 315,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

