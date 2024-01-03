Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,751.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 472,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of AVK stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 137,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

