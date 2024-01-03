Advent Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AVK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 137,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,451. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Insider Activity at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $312,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

