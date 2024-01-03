aelf (ELF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.71 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. aelf has a market capitalization of $383.75 million and $38.71 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001629 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,179,981 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

