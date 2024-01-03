AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AerCap Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AER traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,726. AerCap has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

