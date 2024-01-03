Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 579,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.0 %

AMG traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.84. 181,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after buying an additional 120,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.