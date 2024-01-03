Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:AL traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. 899,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,358. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Several research firms have commented on AL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

