AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.72). 995,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 696,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.40 ($3.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.65, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.

In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.86), for a total value of £56,727.66 ($72,236.93). Company insiders own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

