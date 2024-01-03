Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 16,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. 1,882,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.