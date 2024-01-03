ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,376,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 287,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,582 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. 411,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,644. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

