Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $16,514,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.