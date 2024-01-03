AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.69. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 76. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.08.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

